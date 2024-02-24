World leaders attend President Geingob’s memorial service

WINDHOEK: Three weeks after Namibia's third President, Dr Hage Geingob, passed away, thousands attended his memorial service in Windhoek on Saturday. A multitude of Namibians and dignitaries from across the world gathered at the national stadium to remember and honour the former Head of State. Geingob, who was in the final term of his presidency since he took over in 2015, died in a Windhoek hospital on 04 February 2024. Close to 20 heads of states and government across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and as far as the Americas attended the service at the Independence Stadium. Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who led the proceedings, thanked the foreign dignitaries, saying that their presence was 'the biggest source of strength.' Geingob's former deputy and now Namibia's fourth President, Nangolo Mbumba, led the mourners at the packed stadium. The memorial service was preceded by the procession of Geingob's mortal remains across the nation's capital on Friday. Thousands of Windhoek resi dents lined the streets of the city to witness and honour the fallen hero of the Namibian nation. Geingob will be buried at the national shrine, Heroes' Acre in Windhoek, which will run concurrently with a 21-gun salute. Source: The Namibia Press Agency