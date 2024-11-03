YA Will Soon Clear Air on Premiership Status: Ngarizemo.



Gobabis: Chairperson of the Omaheke Region premier league outfit Young African (YA), Maleagi Ngarizemo, announced plans to hold a press conference to address the team’s position regarding the potential sale of its premiership status. This decision comes in the wake of circulating reports that the Gobabis-based team may sell its premier league status to the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) football club, now rebranded as Green Family.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the NCS was disqualified from the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) due to constitutional clauses within the Namibia Football Association that restrict multiple teams from the same ministry participating in the top-flight league. As a result, NCS approached Young African in efforts to acquire its premier league status. The NCS, along with Khomas NamPol, falls under the Ministry of Safety and Security, which allows only one team to compete in the premier league. Consequently, Coastal team Blue Boys replaced NCS in the NPFL after a court

ruling against NCS’s appeal.

Ngarizemo previously suggested that relocating Young African to Windhoek would significantly strain the club’s finances. He mentioned, “Life is not easy in the capital; I was providing free meals and accommodation for players in Gobabis. It will be difficult in Windhoek. I don’t want to have problems in the long run.” Nonetheless, Ngarizemo emphasized the team’s commitment to remaining in the premiership and focusing on developing the land acquired from the Municipality of Gobabis.

Ngarizemo urged club supporters to continue backing the team as it engages in friendly matches to prepare for the upcoming season. He confirmed to Nampa that while NCS had expressed interest in purchasing YA’s premiership status, there is no definitive decision to announce yet. “This is the people’s team. They have to know what is happening, and I will soon call the press conference or issue a press release to clear the air,” he stated.