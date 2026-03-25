Youth Rehabilitation Programme in Henties Bay Offers New Beginnings for Vulnerable Children

Henties bay: For 17-year-old Obama Evangelista, the simple act of blowing out candles on a birthday cake was once unimaginable, a small, ordinary moment that had always felt out of reach in a life shaped by survival. Standing among dozens of other young people at the National Youth Service (NYS) Training Centre at Henties Bay, he recalled how, not long ago, his days were spent searching for food, shelter, and safety on the streets, where fear and rejection were constant companions. But time spent at the centre for a five-week rehabilitation programme has shown Evangelista a different side of life.According to Namibia Press Agency, Evangelista and 75 other children completed the pilot programme on 13 March 2026, designed to help them rediscover not only structure and discipline but also their sense of worth. The programme, implemented by the NYS in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare (MGECW), forms part of a broader governmental effort to respond to children living and working on the streets, classified under Namibia's Child Care and Protection Act as children in need of protective services.Behind each child is a story often too heavy for their age. Some were abandoned as infants, others raised in homes broken by substance abuse, poverty, and violence. Many had never set foot in a classroom and some had learned to survive through begging. Others were drawn into crime, drugs, and dangerous peer networks in search of belonging.Launched on 06 February 2026, the pilot programme brought together children aged 12 to 18 from the Hardap, Khomas, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, and Omaheke regions. Over five weeks in Henties Bay, they underwent a carefully structured rehabilitation process combining discipline-based training with psychosocial support.Days began with drill formations and physical exercise, instilling routine and teamwork. Lessons followed, not only in basic agricultural skills and civic responsibility but in something many had never been taught - how to understand themselves. Th rough counselling sessions, the children confronted grief, loss, and trauma. They learned anger management, problem-solving, and how to navigate substance dependency, and for many, it was the first time anyone had asked how they felt.Medical care formed a critical part of the journey as many arrived malnourished, battling withdrawal symptoms or untreated wounds. At the training centre, they received daily meals, healthcare, and, in some cases, specialised treatment, including dental care and psychological support. Slowly, change began to take root.The programme also reintroduced the children to something they had long been denied: childhood itself. Laughter returned during movie nights, bonds were formed over shared meals, and for a moment, the weight of survival lifted. At their recent graduation ceremony, Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, praised their resilience.Yet, even as hope emerges, challenges remain. Many of the children will return to communit ies marked by poverty, unstable family structures, and limited support systems. Social workers warn that without sustained intervention, the risk of regression is high.To address this, a comprehensive reintegration plan has been set in motion by MGECW. Following the programme, the children will be transferred to Windhoek, where they will undergo assessments to determine appropriate school placement. Some will return to formal schooling, while others, particularly those aged 15 and above, will be channelled into vocational training programmes.For Evangelista and many like him, the road ahead remains uncertain but no longer hopeless. In a quiet moment after the ceremony, he reflected on what the programme had given him: 'A chance,' he said simply. A chance to dream, a chance to belong, and perhaps for the first time, a chance to be a child again.