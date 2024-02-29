Zambezi to host Independence Day celebration

KATIMA MULILO: The 34th National Independence Day celebrations will be held in the Zambezi Region this year. This is the first time the Zambezi Region is hosting the national independence celebration. In terms of historic and political events, the region has hosted Heroes' Day in 2005. Zambezi Chief Regional Officer, Regina Ndopu, confirmed to Nampa on Thursday that the regional council has received the notification already concerning the event from the headquarters and in turn, local authorities have formed committees to prepare for this major event. 'This is a national event. We therefore pride ourselves to host this event at this time in 2024. Apart from the locals, we are expecting to receive more outside delegations including international guests,' Ndopu stated. She said more information regarding the event will be shared in due course. Namibia attained independence on 21 March 1990. Source: The Namibia Press Agency