Zoom launches ZoomMate: the first AI teammate built to turn conversations into completed work

Generally available today, ZoomMate combines agentic search, AI-generated presentations and deliverables, and automated execution in Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced the launch of ZoomMate, an agentic AI work surface to help people move from workplace conversations to execution without losing context along the way. Built on Zoom’s system of action vision announced in March, ZoomMate connects live conversational context to agentic search, workflow execution, custom agents, and AI content creation.

ZoomMate helps users overcome the friction introduced by fragmented tools and incomplete workflows by surfacing information across Zoom and connected business systems, creating deliverables from meeting and enterprise context, and coordinating follow-through across workflows without switching tools. This shift reflects Zoom’s long-term vision for a system of action that moves conversations into completed work.

“What drew me to Zoom was a simple truth: no other company sits where Zoom sits — at the center of every conversation where work decisions get made,” said Russell Dicker, chief product officer at Zoom. “ZoomMate is built on this insight. Before, during, and after the meeting, ZoomMate connects what was decided to what needs to happen next across every system where your work lives.”

“The market is moving away from isolated AI helpers and toward tools that can better connect decisions, data, and workflows across an organization,” said Melody Brue, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “Many AI offerings operate on the edges of work, with limited access to the real-time context affecting decisions. ZoomMate approaches this differently because it sits inside the conversations where those decisions unfold. This can give it live business context and help make its recommendations more grounded in the work that teams are actually doing.”

ZoomMate capabilities: Search, orchestrate, and complete

ZoomMate introduces advanced agentic AI capabilities that help teams move from insight to completion.

Agentic Search: Bring enterprise knowledge into every conversation

ZoomMate helps users search across Zoom, the web, and third-party systems to find the most relevant information for a project, account, ticket, policy, or business question.

By connecting to data sources such as ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Workday, and indexing across users’ integrated enterprise systems, ZoomMate can surface information from enterprise files, including customer records, open issues, service tickets, knowledge articles, project updates, files, and other business content.

Relevant context from Zoom Meetings, Phone, Chat, and other connected collaboration platforms — including Google and Microsoft — can be directly integrated into the flow of work, so users always have what they need without switching tools or breaking focus.

Results are grounded in the organization’s connected knowledge and designed to respect enterprise access controls, permissions, and governance.

Unlike enterprise search tools that index documents alone, ZoomMate connects the files, the records, and the conversations behind them.

Orchestrate: Coordinate follow-through across teams, apps, and systems

ZoomMate’s agentic layer enables proactive coordination and execution across systems, combining AI workflows with intelligent agents that can act, learn, and adapt within enterprise environments.

Agents can monitor ongoing projects, identify next steps from meeting context, and automatically initiate follow-up actions, ensuring continuity from conversation to completion.

Coordinates real-time task execution across meetings, apps, and systems to turn recurring processes into repeatable workflows.

Schedules events in Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook and routes requests to appropriate systems.

Updates records, creates follow-up tasks, drafts customer communications, and triggers onboarding or support workflows.

Reduces handoff gaps by connecting conversational context with execution.

Complete: Turn meetings and enterprise context into finished deliverables

ZoomMate turns meetings into finished work, automatically creating presentations, documents, spreadsheets, reports, and project plans from meeting conversations and enterprise context so teams can move from discussion to execution faster.

Leveraging Zoom’s AI Productivity Suite, ZoomMate can update deliverables as decisions evolve, keeping plans, documents, and other outputs current in real time without manual syncing.

Unlike AI tools that solely rely on prompts or manual context, ZoomMate understands what was discussed to generate grounded, relevant outputs directly from meeting context, delivering content in the form of presentations, documents, and spreadsheets.

How teams can use ZoomMate

ZoomMate integrates into existing team workflows to provide real-time assistance and continuity from the first meeting to the final deliverable. By connecting conversational context with enterprise data, teams can automate repetitive administrative tasks and focus on high-value execution.

Knowledge workers: Users can ask ZoomMate to pull key information from Google Docs, open Jira issues, and surface recent Slack discussions before a meeting starts. Then, they could ask ZoomMate to manage and schedule events in Google Calendar or Outlook without having to hunt down each person’s availability. And finally, ZoomMate can help users track down specific information across various documents and data sources, such as Google Drive and SharePoint, for project updates, while using the conversation as the source of truth.

Users can ask ZoomMate to pull key information from Google Docs, open Jira issues, and surface recent Slack discussions before a meeting starts. Then, they could ask ZoomMate to manage and schedule events in Google Calendar or Outlook without having to hunt down each person’s availability. And finally, ZoomMate can help users track down specific information across various documents and data sources, such as Google Drive and SharePoint, for project updates, while using the conversation as the source of truth. Sales teams: ZoomMate can retrieve account details from Salesforce before a call, update opportunity records immediately after, and draft follow-up proposals using the meeting transcript, without the rep switching applications.

ZoomMate can retrieve account details from Salesforce before a call, update opportunity records immediately after, and draft follow-up proposals using the meeting transcript, without the rep switching applications. Product and engineering teams: ZoomMate can pull project background from Google Docs, identify open Jira issues, surface relevant discussions from collaboration tools, and turn action items into structured plans or status updates that reflect the latest decisions.

ZoomMate can pull project background from Google Docs, identify open Jira issues, surface relevant discussions from collaboration tools, and turn action items into structured plans or status updates that reflect the latest decisions. HR and operations teams: ZoomMate can answer general policy questions from connected knowledge bases, route employee requests to the appropriate system, and automatically trigger onboarding workflows when a new hire’s start date is confirmed.

Conversations as the orchestration layer for modern work

As AI becomes embedded across workplace software, the next challenge is not simply generating more content or summarizing more meetings — it is helping teams complete the work that conversations create. Zoom believes that conversations are the context layer for modern work because they capture decisions, intent, approvals, objections, and next steps that drive meaningful business outcomes.

ZoomMate is built around that idea. By connecting conversational context with enterprise systems and agentic execution, ZoomMate helps teams move from discussion to action without rebuilding context across disconnected tools. It reflects Zoom’s broader platform vision: a conversation-centric system of action where live collaboration becomes completed work.

ZoomMate is available today for online and direct customers in North America, starting at $20 per user per month with included AI credits. Availability for additional industry verticals and regions, including EMEA and APAC, is expected to roll out later this year.

*Note: While ZoomMate is generally available, it may not be accessible to all users right away, as it is being rolled out gradually.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Lacretia Nichols

[email protected]

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