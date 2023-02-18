1 soldier killed in ambush by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon

At least one soldier has been killed in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region of Southwest, local and military sources said on Friday.

A convoy of military vehicles was escorting a brewery truck along the Mbalangi-Kumba road Thursday night when the fighters ambushed and attacked them, an army official in the region who opted for anonymity said.

Several injured soldiers were rushed to the hospital to receive treatment, the official added.

It is unclear if the fighters recorded casualties.

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been clashing with government forces in Cameroon's two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where they want to create an independent nation.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency