Tesla to Establish First Grid-Side Energy Storage Facility in Shanghai

Two Argentine crews complete the podium: second Erejomovich-Llanos, third Tonconogy-Ruffini

1000 Miglia 2025, Vesco-Salvinelli six times champions in a 1929 Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Ss

BRESCIA, Italy, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After 5 racing days, 1900 kilometres and over 400 classic cars in movement, today the forty-third re-enactment of the 1000 Miglia ended in Brescia. A special edition, bringing back to life the “figure-eight” route of the epic pre-war editions, symbolically uniting not only the North and South, but also the East and West from the Adriatic Sea to the Tyrrhenian coast.

The champions once again were Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli, who, driving their faithful Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Ss, once more came out on top, despite the fact that Daniel Andres Erejomovich and Gustavo Llanos did not let them have it easy with their 1929 6C 1500 Ss, even managing to snatch first place at the end of the fourth day of racing. Third were Tonconogy-Ruffini in a 1931 6C 1750 Gs.

Roland Hotz and Giordano Mozzi won the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia in an F8 Spider, while Mirco Magni and Federico Giavardi in a Polestar 4 won the seventh edition of the 1000 Miglia Green.

A race, a journey, a collective ritual. The Red Arrow passed through villages, cities of art, Apennine passes and festive piazzas, turning each leg into a snapshot of Italy. The route followed the veins of the smaller Italy, the ones not always ending up in brochures, but which give back the country’s most authentic soul. After starting from Viale Venezia, the crews reached Ferrara, with the evening magic of the Estense Castle, and then, the following day, reached the capital through the Mugello bends and the lands of the Val d’Orcia. The third leg, at dawn, said goodbye to Rome among the still sleeping palaces, climbing up to Orvieto and Arezzo, before the evening embrace of Cervia. From there, the spectacular passage through the heart of Versilia, with the transit inside the Naval Academy of Livorno and the historic curves of the Cisa Pass. The return journey paid homage to Po Valley Italy: Cremona, Soncino, Franciacorta. And finally, Brescia, which welcomed the cars and their crews with a music festival and an ovation worthy of the most beautiful Race in the world. Today the race has come to an end. But what remains – the images, the faces, the emotions – goes on.

Press Office

+393316133162

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f70729a-7dad-4b1b-8007-02b869b2edf7

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001114200