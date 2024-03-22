11 Families Herding Livestock Illegally In Baringo North Given 24 Hours To Vacate

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan has given eleven influential families herding their livestock illegally in parts of Baringo North 24-hour ultimatum to vacate and return to their original home failure to which unspecified consequence will be instituted. The regional commissioner maintained that they shall no longer entertain the activities of the owners who have hired the services of armed criminals who instead of herding animals peacefully were wreaking havoc by killing innocent people, maiming and uprooting them from their lands. Speaking during a presser outside Marigat Deputy County Commissioner's office after touring Baringo North to assess security situation, Hassan stated that the dangerous armed herders taking care of the hundreds of livestock belonging to the influential families from Tiaty have been issued with warning through local chiefs to move out but they have disobeyed the amnesty given to them. Hassan flanked by Rift Valley Police Commander Tom Odero and Baringo County Commis sioner Stephen Kutwa said they suspect that the herders are part of the larger syndicate which for the past three months has been causing untold suffering to residents of Baringo North and South as well as the neighbouring counties of Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Samburu and Turkana. 'The Government will take very painful measures which they will remember for a very long time, if they don't heed vacation orders and advice given to them. We shall deal with them ruthlessly regardless of their social status in society. Let it be known,' he said. The RC stated that they are also monitoring very closely activities taking place in a number of markets in Tiaty constituency in a view to taking appropriate action on individuals who are part of the conduit. Hassan who identified three locations of Sibilo and Yatya in Saimo Soi and Ngorora in Bartabwa wards as the most affected by the cattle rustling and banditry menace said the rest of the county remains relatively peaceful. He added that security agencies already on the ground shall not relent in the fight that might take long to ensure that lives and properties of people are safeguarded. 'We shall dismantle these criminals and ensure we completely destroy and vanquish them, we shall exterminate them until they are no more in order to pacify the region if possible once and for all,' the Rift valley commissioner said. An agitated Hassan directed all security officers to dispatch any armed criminal to their final destination saying that the government cannot sit and watch such elements instill fear in innocent wananchi, kill and take away their livestock with impunity. The RC at the same time added that they are using all means possible to recover all animals stolen since January this year and hidden in notorious areas of Silale, Akwichatis, Naudo and Paka hills. He encouraged the locals to continue availing crucial leads to security agencies which will be crucial in completion of evidence of some of the individuals who are in their radar. Source: Kenya News Agency