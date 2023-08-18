13 Brigade wins Army inter-brigade combat proficiency competition

The 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar, on Friday emerged overall winner of the 82 Division Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency competition 2023.

The five-day event which started on Monday was hosted by the 14 Brigade, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia, Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was organised for officers to test their team spirit and combat readiness.

The GOC 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, presenting a trophy to 13 Brigade, the overall winner, while the Commander, 14 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Nsikak Edet watches closely behind.

Participants were drawn from all the formations under 82 Division, which comprises 13 Brigade Calabar, 14 Brigade Ohafia, 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri, 44 Engineering Battalion Enugu and 82 Division Garrison Enugu.

The soldiers participated in weapon handling, map reading, 10-km combat run, combat swimming and obstacle crossing which was the high point of the exercise during the closing ceremony.

The 13 Brigade won the first position with 460 points and the 14 Brigade clinched the second position with 410 points while 82 Division Garrison came third with 390 points.

Also, at the end of the thrilling competition, 34 Artillery Brigade got the fourth position with 390 points, while the fifth and last position was occupied by 44 Engineering Battalion with 350 points.

The 13 Brigade went home with five of the eight trophies, while 14 Brigade got two trophies during the grand finale that featured individual recognition of officers that excelled in various events.

82 Division Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency competition 2023.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, commended the formations for their display of discipline and professionalism, team spirit and sportsmanship during the competition.

He said that the competition provided an avenue for members of the lower levels of the officer cadre to showcase their leadership skills, proficiency in weapon handling, regimentation, teamwork and others.

The GOC said that the Division would continue to strive in collaboration with other security agencies within its area of responsibility to secure lives and property in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.

NAN reports that the grand finale was attended by heads of various security agencies, traditional rulers, soldiers’ wives and many others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria