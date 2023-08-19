2.6 Seism hits Lubango city

The municipality of Lubango, in the southern Huila Province, on Friday (18) was shaken by a 2.6 magnitude Seism, a moderate tremor in the Ritcher scale, whose epicentre was detected on the southeast part of the city.

According to a communiqué from the National Meteorology and Geophysics Institute, the tremor happened at around 8.30 am.

The available data indicate that the mild quake did not cause human or material damages.

To remind that two similar tremors happened in Huila’s Caluquembe municipality in 2017, first in January and then in October.

