2023 Afrobasket: D’Tigress advance to quarter-finals after crushing Egypt
Summary
D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women national basketball team, on Sunday in Kigali, Rwanda advanced into the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 AfroBasket Championship after defeating their Egyptian foes 83-65.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian team were in their usual devastating form in the Group D game, after having won their opening game.
They took the lead from the first quarter (18-10) and consolidated on it in the second quarter (24-13).
Egypt did not lie lie though, and they fought back in the third quarter to claim it 19-14.
But the resolute D’Tigress came back fired up in the final quarter, winning 27-23.
Star player Amy Okonkwo had a wonderful game again, recording 29 points, 13 rebounds four assists, three steals in her 36 minutes of play.
The victory has now put D’Tigress in the quarter-finals where they will face either Mozambique or Côte d’Ivoire.
Source: News Agency of Nigeria