2023 Nedbank Cycle Challenge launched

The 37th edition of the annual Nedbank Cycle Challenge was officially launched here on Tuesday.

The road racing challenge which covers distances of 20 kilometres (km), 30km, 60km, and 100km for elite athletes will be held on Sunday, 12 February 2023 in Windhoek.

The road race will begin at the Nedbank Campus in Fidel Castro Street and Rev Michael Scott Street and will conclude in front of Zoo Park in Independence Avenue.

Sport, Youth and National Service Minister, Agnes Tjongarero said during the launch that Nedbank Namibia is one of the biggest contributors to cycling in Namibia.

“Sporting competitions play a vital role in the development of our nation. They bring people together, promote a healthy lifestyle, and foster a sense of national pride. The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is a prime example of this principle, as it not only showcases the beauty of our nation but also encourages Namibians to lead active lifestyles and take on personal challenges,” she said.

Tjongarero added that sports in Namibia is thriving due to the hard work and dedication of the athletes, coaches and administrators, who have proven time and time again that they have what it takes to compete on the world stage.

Speaking at the same occasion Nedbank Namibia Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan stated that the Nedbank Namibia team is proud to be part of an organisation which actively and intentionally sets out to do good in the communities that it serves.

“For 37 years, we’ve proudly sponsored this competitive cycling event, which has helped foster some truly spectacular bikers-in-the-making over time. Namibia’s growing reputation as an enthusiastic cycling nation in Africa has seen the country participating in the Olympic Games and hosting the African Continental Mountain Bike Championships, as well as races sanctioned by the International Cycling Union,” Van Graan said.

Registration for the Cycle Challenge will run until 11 February 2023.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency