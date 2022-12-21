3 AFP/ 3 REDIO BULLITINE

Sporting infrastructure aid from Qatar a possibility

President Hage Geingob has secured possible assistance from the Qatar government to help Namibia construct sporting infrastructure aimed at positioning Namibia’s desire to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Botswana.

Namibia and Botswana will jointly bid to host the AFCON in 2027, alongside 15 bid submissions from 15 other African countries next year.

Speaking to the media upon returning from his foreign missions including to the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit on Tuesday, Geingob said he secured assistance through bilateral talks while attending the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup final between France and Argentina on Sunday as an invited guest by the host country, Qatar.

“There are so many stadiums there and some are going to be dismantled, we are trying to throw in our way to say… We are going to host AFCON with Botswana… Maybe through our ways if possible they can help us and many people are apparently interested,” said Geingob.

Although Geingob’s attendance received criticism from some Namibians, including McHenry Venaani, leader of the official opposition party, the Popular Democratic Movement, the Head of State said patriotic Namibians should be honoured that their president was amongst many Heads of State who were invited and hosted to watch the game by the host country.

“I was an honoured guest by the host country and that ought to be a pride for Namibians that their president was invited with other presidents… I was not invited alone but along with many others,” he noted.

Earlier this year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said the envisioned bid by Namibia and Botswana to host AFCON 2027 will help in developing their infrastructure, stadiums and football pitches as well as encourage young boys and girls that there are opportunities in playing football at the highest level in their country or Africa.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency