Green schemes leasing bids extended to Friday

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has extended bidder leasing submissions of the green schemes irrigation projects it advertised, to Friday.

A statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday said the projects to be leased include the Uvhungu-Vhungu and Ndonga Linena green scheme irrigation projects in the Kavango East Region.

Another is the Orange River Irrigation Project in the ||Kharas Region.

“The extended period will close around 11h00 Friday and late bids will be rejected. Bids will be opened in the presence of the bidder representatives who choose to attend in person,” the statement said.

