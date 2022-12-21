Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre toasts good year

The Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre said the year 2022 has been successful, with healthy occupancy rates that continue to grow month after month and increasing revenues since its reopening in December 2021.

The property, which has been a well-established gateway to Namibia’s Skeleton Coast since 1994, was temporarily closed during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the establishment of a new partnership with TransNamib Holdings Limited and Legacy Hospitality Management, which began when the hotel reopened last December, Legacy has been able to bring innovation to the forefront as the hotel repositions itself as the leading accommodation establishment on Namibia’s coastline.

According to Johny Smith, CEO of TransNamib Limited, the hotel buildings are currently being repainted in order to restore the hotel to its former glory and position it at the forefront of the hospitality industry, while the gardens have been restored and the casino has received some new additions.

Conferences and events are becoming increasingly popular and will be a top priority for the company to focus on growing in 2023, he said.

“We have full confidence in Legacy as our management partner and believe that on the current trajectory, the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre will once again be the leading destination of choice for both business and leisure travellers to the area. Without the support from the Government of Namibia for the transition of the Swakopmund Hotel to 100 per cent TransNamib ownership and supporting the business of the hotel, the positive improvement of the hotel would have been farfetched,” Smith said.

According to Robert Hodson, COO of Legacy Hotels and Resorts, there are some exciting plans in the works for 2023, including the restoration of the historic 1901 station building around which the hotel is built, as well as the launch of Coffee Whistle-stop, a new coffee shop on the station platform to bring old-world charm combined with modern, new-world amenities.

“We are incredibly proud of the positive results we have achieved this last year,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency