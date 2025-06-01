Cheaper Government-Stockpiled Rice Hits Store Shelves in Japan Amid Rising Prices



Kabul: A total of 500,000 Afghan refugees have returned to their homeland Afghanistan from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in April and May, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).





According to Namibia Press Agency, the UNHCR stated, “Support is needed more than ever as returnees face an uncertain future and struggle to rebuild their lives.” This large-scale return marks a significant movement as Afghan refugees attempt to reintegrate into their home country after years of displacement.





Over the past year, more than 2 million Afghans have reportedly returned home from neighboring Pakistan and Iran. This trend is expected to continue as the Pakistani government plans to expel 3 million Afghans back to their home country by 2025. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have urged undocumented foreign nationals to end their illegal stay and return to their homes.





The Afghan interim government has been actively encouraging Afghan refugees to return home. Officials have emphasized the importance of refugees contributing to the rebuilding of their war-torn homeland, urging them to end their lives abroad and participate in their country’s recovery process.

