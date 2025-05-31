

Bratislava: Slovakia has achieved its lowest-ever carbon footprint in energy production, thanks to the country’s strong reliance on nuclear power, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, preliminary 2024 national residual mix results show the country has recorded a significant year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions across all sectors. This information was reported by the News Agency of the Slovak Republic, citing data from the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries (URSO).

“Thanks to nuclear energy, we’re among the countries with the cleanest electricity production,” said URSO head Jozef Holjencik. The carbon footprint assessment includes CO2 emissions from energy producers, consumers, and residual impacts. As of April 2025, Slovakia is expected to have five nuclear reactors generating half of its electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Hailing this result, Holjencik said, “With a cleaner energy mix, large companies will also face lower costs for

purchasing green certificates, which could positively affect the prices of their products and services for consumers.”