Namibia Reaffirms Commitment to Youth Inclusion at IPU Assembly

Namibia: Namibia has reaffirmed its commitment to youth inclusion and participatory governance at the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly underway in Istanbul, Trkiye, from 15 to 19 April 2026. Member of the National Council, Bethuel Tjaveondja, made the remarks during the Accountability Segment held under the theme 'Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations.'According to Namibia Press Agency, Tjaveondja addressed delegates, emphasizing Namibia's pride in the deliberate steps it has taken to empower young people in leadership and decision-making. He stated, "My country, Namibia comes to this Assembly with pride, pride in our young people and the inclusivity we have built at every level of governance." Tjaveondja extended gratitude to the Government and people of Trkiye for hosting the assembly, while highlighting Namibia's conscious political choice to create and protect space for youth participation.Tjaveondja noted that young Namibians serve in key leadership roles, including as deputy speakers, ministers, and deputy ministers. He also mentioned initiatives such as the Children's Parliament and the Junior National Council, which provide platforms for young people to engage in governance processes and raise issues affecting them. Namibia has collaborated with the IPU on capacity-building programmes, including a training session held in March 2026 focusing on leadership, mentorship, and communication skills for young parliamentarians to strengthen their policy influence.Despite these efforts, Tjaveondja acknowledged ongoing challenges, including the need for improved mentorship, institutional support, and resources for young lawmakers. He highlighted that rural youth, in particular, continue to face barriers in having their voices heard at the national level. Tjaveondja called for stronger collaboration among youth caucuses within the IPU, as well as expanded in-country training programmes aligned with Sustainable Development Goals and national priorities.He urg ed parliaments globally to embrace the energy and innovation of young people in building inclusive systems that secure a better future for coming generations.