La muela: La Muela Polo Club owner, Till Jeske, has expressed delight at the turnout for Namibia's first-ever polo exhibition, held at Farm Gocheganas outside Windhoek. The event, which marks a milestone in the diversification of Namibia's sporting landscape, attracted a number of guests, many of whom embraced the occasion in 'Namibian Polo Avantgarde' attire.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the exhibition match featured a competitive encounter between La Muela and Maramatha over four chukkas, keeping spectators engaged throughout. La Muela ultimately edged their opponents 8-6. Speaking to Nampa after the match, Jeske described organising the event as both intense and rewarding. He shared the excitement of seeing the turnout and the enthusiasm of the attendees.

Jeske noted that it was particularly encouraging to witness the enthusiasm among spectators, many of whom were eager to learn more about the rules of the game. He mentioned that there are plans to develop the sport further in the country, with intentions to build more stables and host a tournament that would invite more teams and players, including professionals.

He acknowledged the demanding nature of the sport and shared that the next event is likely to take place early next year. Jeske also highlighted the need for more horses, as the current 24 Argentinian polo horses, specifically developed for the demands of the game, are still not sufficient. He expressed gratitude to the sponsors for making the inaugural event possible.

Globally, polo is played at approximately 1,200 clubs, with more than 25,000 players and over 100,000 trained horses. The sport also has a growing footprint in Africa, where around 100 clubs and more than 2,000 players are active. Nigeria and South Africa currently lead the continent, with 20 and 35 clubs respectively.