Nandi Ndaitwah Calls for SWAPO’s Evolution

Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged the SWAPO Party to evolve with changing times while remaining anchored in its founding values. Speaking at the party's 66th anniversary celebrations in Windhoek on Sunday, Nandi-Ndaitwah underscored the importance of solidarity and collective effort in building a stable and inclusive nation.

According to Namibia Press Agency, SWAPO was formed on 19 April 1960 to spearhead Namibia's struggle for independence. 'In this changing world, our party must remain alert, adaptable, and forward-looking without compromising our basic principles. We must remain a party of yesterday, today, and tomorrow,' she said.

'We must position ourselves strategically, guided by our national interest, while remaining steadfast in our principles and values,' the President added, urging the organisation to align its strategy with Namibia's evolving needs. She noted that it is essential for the party to remain focused, develop clear and practical policies, and ensure their effective implementation to meet the needs of the people.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further emphasised that unity remains central to advancing national progress, linking it to the country's liberation struggle and the importance of preserving those ideals. 'We must remain united and committed to the ideals of our liberation struggle,' she said.

She stressed that achieving socio-economic development requires collaboration across all sectors of society, calling on citizens to contribute to national growth regardless of their background. The President also announced that the party's headquarters in Windhoek will be inaugurated on 26 April 2026.