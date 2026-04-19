Grootfontein’s Great Form Continues with Victory Over Western Suburbs

Windhoek: Defending Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) Premier League champions Grootfontein maintained their impressive start to the season with a commanding 41-17 victory over Western Suburbs at Suburbs Park on Saturday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Grootfontein, who began their campaign with a win over UNAM, secured a bonus point by scoring more than four tries, strengthening their position on the league standings. Western Suburbs received a lively welcome onto the pitch by a local bikers' club that formed a guard of honour. However, the hosts could not convert the early spectacle into momentum as Grootfontein struck first and quickly took control of the match.

The visitors delivered a dominant performance, scoring five tries and benefiting from two penalty tries. Lodewikus Jacobs was a standout, crossing the tryline four times, while Nguvita Tjaranda added another try. Franklin Busch successfully converted all five tries. Despite the convincing win, discipline remains a concern for Grootfontein, with AJ Vercuil, Johannes Lutting, and Pieter Lutting all receiving yellow cards. Western Suburbs managed three tries in reply but also faced discipline issues, with Daniello Coetzee spending time in the sin bin.

The victory lifted Grootfontein to second place on the standings, level on 10 points with Wanderers, who lead on points difference. Elsewhere in Windhoek, Wanderers moved to the top of the table with an emphatic 87-19 victory over Dolphins at Wanderers Stadium in Pioneers Park.

In Rehoboth, the home side suffered a 34-14 defeat to Trustco United, handing United their first win of the season after a previous loss to Wanderers. Rehoboth remains eighth on the standings without a point, while United moved up to third place on seven points. Dolphins, who started the season strongly, are currently sixth on six points, while Wanderers' emphatic win keeps them at the summit of the table.

In another fixture in Rehoboth, UNAM defeated Reho Falcon 42-24, playing their home match away from home. UNAM is fifth on six points, while Falcon is seventh with one point after earning a bonus point for scoring four tries. Kudus, who topped the standings after the opening round, dropped to fourth on six points after not featuring this weekend.

The NRU Premier League continues on 25 April 2026, with matches scheduled for Windhoek, Rehoboth, Grootfontein, and Swakopmund.