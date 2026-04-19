Ballotti Calls for Inclusivity in Polo Sports

Windhoek: Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Dino Ballotti, has called on organisers of Namibia's newly introduced polo sport to ensure the code remains inclusive and accessible to all Namibians. The La Muela Polo Club on Saturday hosted the country's first-ever polo exhibition match at Farm Gocheganas, outside Windhoek, marking a milestone in the diversification of Namibia's sporting landscape.According to Namibia Press Agency, speaking during the official opening ceremony, Ballotti stressed that the growth of polo in Namibia must be accompanied by deliberate efforts to widen participation across communities. 'I want to ask that we ensure inclusion as we grow the sport. Let us establish outreach programmes, youth clinics and training academies. Let us partner with schools and provide opportunities for broader participation. This new discipline must be accessible to talented Namibians from all backgrounds,' he said.Highlighting polo's global standing, Ballotti said t he sport is played at more than 1,200 clubs worldwide, with over 25,000 players and more than 100,000 trained horses, generating economic activity estimated at between one and three billion United States dollars annually. 'In Africa, polo is already established in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia. Today, Namibia joins that list, and this is how sport can contribute meaningfully to nation-building,' he said.Ballotti also called on the owners of the facility to consider opening the grounds to a wider range of sporting disciplines, saying such a move could help foster broader development across multiple codes. 'La Muela Polo Club, I must say, I did not expect this. Your decision to establish a polo club in Namibia reflects confidence in our country's potential. This space should evolve into a multi-sport facility. I look forward to engaging further to ensure that many sporting clubs can benefit from this exceptional venue,' he said.The exhibition match signals the beginning of organi sed polo in Namibia, with organisers expressing ambitions to expand the sport through future events.