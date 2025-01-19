Hot News :

7 Illegal Miners Killed in Ghana Shootout

Obusai: Seven illegal miners were killed, and one was seriously injured during a gun battle with troops in western Ghana, the military reported on Sunday. The confrontation occurred in Obusai, a town in the Ashanti Region, when approximately 60 illegal miners breached the security fence of AngloGold Ashanti mine on Saturday, entering the Deep Decline care of the mine and opening fire on the stationed military personnel.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the illegal miners were armed with locally manufactured rifles, pump-action guns, gas cylinders, knives, heavy-duty industrial bolt cutters, axes, and machetes. The military responded in self-defense, resulting in the deaths of seven illegal miners and leaving one seriously injured. The statement noted that the remaining illegal miners fled the scene.



Additionally, it was reported that a soldier was injured by pellets from a pump-action gun during the exchange. The soldier has since received treatment for the injury.



In response to the incident, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has called for an immediate investigation to understand the circumstances of the clashes and ensure that any individuals found to have acted unlawfully are brought to justice. This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by the Ghanaian government to combat illegal mining, which includes deploying security agencies to safeguard mining concessions for legitimate owners.

