80 Dead in Northeast Colombia Rebel Violence



Bogotá: At least 80 people were killed and 20 others injured over the weekend in attacks by guerrilla groups in Colombia, said local authorities on Sunday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the victims were killed in attacks by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and clashes with dissidents of the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in the Catatumbo region. Among the victims are seven signatories of peace agreements nearly 10 years ago and community leader Carmelo Guerrero, said the Ombudsman’s Office.

Thousands were forced to flee and families were confined to their homes, it added. “Many people, including peace signatories, social leaders and their families, and even children, face a special risk of being kidnapped or killed … many of them have yet to be rescued and are fleeing, seeking refuge in the mountains,” the agency said.

The clashes have led to the suspension of classes and disruption of daily activities, with food shortages being reported. The Ombudsman’s Office

urged the ELN and other armed groups fighting in the area to open humanitarian corridors to allow aid to reach the civilian population in the conflict zone.