Hot News :

80 Dead in Northeast Colombia Rebel Violence

England Midfielder Dele Alli Joins Como as Free Agent

Israel Releases 90 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Agreement

7 Illegal Miners Killed in Ghana Shootout

Chinese Vice President Urges Greater Contribution from U.S. Companies to Bilateral Relations

China Expresses Willingness to Foster Stable Relations with U.S.: Chinese VP

Search
Close this search box.

80 Dead in Northeast Colombia Rebel Violence

Share This Article:


Bogotá: At least 80 people were killed and 20 others injured over the weekend in attacks by guerrilla groups in Colombia, said local authorities on Sunday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the victims were killed in attacks by the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and clashes with dissidents of the disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in the Catatumbo region. Among the victims are seven signatories of peace agreements nearly 10 years ago and community leader Carmelo Guerrero, said the Ombudsman’s Office.

Thousands were forced to flee and families were confined to their homes, it added. “Many people, including peace signatories, social leaders and their families, and even children, face a special risk of being kidnapped or killed … many of them have yet to be rescued and are fleeing, seeking refuge in the mountains,” the agency said.

The clashes have led to the suspension of classes and disruption of daily activities, with food shortages being reported. The Ombudsman’s Office
urged the ELN and other armed groups fighting in the area to open humanitarian corridors to allow aid to reach the civilian population in the conflict zone.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.