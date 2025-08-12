Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Quatro barras: At least nine people were killed and seven others injured in a blast at an explosives factory in Quatro Barras, a municipality in southern Brazil’s Parana state, according to local authorities. The explosion occurred at the Enaex Brasil company’s facilities situated in an industrial area near Curitiba, the state’s capital.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Enaex Brasil released a statement listing the nine victims, expressing its condolences, and committing to cooperate with ongoing investigations. The company also stated that the seven injured individuals received treatment at the scene of the incident.





The Brazilian Ministry of Labor has initiated an investigation to assess safety conditions at the company’s headquarters. During a press conference, Parana Public Security Secretary Hudson Teixeira stated that the victims’ bodies were so severely damaged that DNA tests would be necessary to confirm their identities.





Teixeira further explained that the explosion took place while a group of employees was handling explosive materials that were set to be loaded onto a truck.

