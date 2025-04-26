About 200,000 Mourners Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral

Hot News :

Vatican City: About 200,000 mourners filled the St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City on Saturday for the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, the Holy See’s press service said. ‘At the moment, the competent authorities report that about 200,000 people are attending the funeral of Pope Francis,” the press service said.

According to Namibia Press Agency, with the beginning of the liturgy, the coffin with the body of the pontiff was carried out of St. Peter’s Basilica. After the ceremony, the coffin will be carried through the streets of Rome and delivered to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where his burial will take place.

Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88 at his residence in Vatican City.

