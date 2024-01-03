Accused in Berseba murder remanded in custody

  • January 5, 2024
KEETMANSHOOP: The man accused of stabbing a 31-year-old man to death in Berseba on the weekend, was denied bail in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court Tuesday. The accused, 35-year-old Patrick Coetzee, appeared before Magistrate Unchen Konjore, who denied bail. Konjore said police investigations are at an early stage and raised concern that the accused might interfere with State witnesses. She postponed the case to 02 February 2024 for further police investigations and for Coetzee to secure legal representation. Coetzee informed the court that he would engage a private lawyer. Elyza Mucheka represented the State. The magistrate advised Coetzee to submit a formal bail application if he wants to be released on bail. The accused was remanded in custody at the Tses police holding cells until his next court appearance. The alleged stabbing occurred around 03h14 Saturday morning in the southern village. Namibian Police Force acting crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Chief Inspector Theodore Kotun gondo, said Coetzee allegedly stabbed Ralph Steven Karolus with a knife in the chest once. Karolus died on the spot. Coetzee and Karolus were reportedly drinking together when the deceased allegedly insulted the accused, leading to an altercation that resulted in the stabbing. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

