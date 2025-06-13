ADB Approves $109.97 Million Loan to Boost Skills Development in Gujarat



Gujarat: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of 109.97 million U.S. dollars to support skills development in Gujarat, western India, as part of efforts to enhance the state’s workforce and industrial competitiveness.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Gujarat Skills Development Program aims to strengthen training in high-growth sectors by expanding access to advanced, industry-aligned courses and improving the capacity of the Kaushalya: The Skill University (KSU) network.

The program will focus on seven priority sectors: logistics, automotive, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and agri-tech. Planned interventions include upgrading 11 industrial training institutes, establishing centers of excellence, and partnering with private training providers through a hub-and-spoke model led by KSU.

ADB said the initiative is designed to transform Gujarat’s technical and vocational education system and serve as a model for other Indian states. By 2030, it aims to

train 175,000 disadvantaged individuals, graduate at least 60,000 students with advanced skills, and boost female enrollment in engineering disciplines.