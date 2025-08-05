Hot News :

Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday

Fatal Accident Near Omuthiya Claims One Life

Major Cloudburst Hits India’s Uttarakhand State

Chinese Stocks See Gains as Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component Indexes Rise

Afghan Police Seize Weapon, Ammunition in Parwan Province

Symposium Commemorates 100th Birth Anniversary of Ren Jianxin

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Afghan Police Seize Weapon, Ammunition in Parwan Province

Share This Article:


Parwan: The Afghan police have discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in eastern Afghanistan’s Parwan province, seizing various types of arms and military equipment, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Tuesday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a targeted operation in the Lulenj area, Sarkh Parsa district, where they seized the depot. The ministry’s statement detailed that the recovered items include 16 assorted firearms, five boxes of PK machine gun ammunition, 16 hand grenades, 35 grenade launcher rounds, and 50 mine detonators.



In addition, a significant amount of ammunition and military gear was also confiscated during the raid. The statement mentioned that one individual was arrested in connection with the operation.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.