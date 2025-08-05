Chinese Shares Close Higher Tuesday



Parwan: The Afghan police have discovered a cache of weapons and ammunition in eastern Afghanistan’s Parwan province, seizing various types of arms and military equipment, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a targeted operation in the Lulenj area, Sarkh Parsa district, where they seized the depot. The ministry’s statement detailed that the recovered items include 16 assorted firearms, five boxes of PK machine gun ammunition, 16 hand grenades, 35 grenade launcher rounds, and 50 mine detonators.





In addition, a significant amount of ammunition and military gear was also confiscated during the raid. The statement mentioned that one individual was arrested in connection with the operation.

