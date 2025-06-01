Cheaper Government-Stockpiled Rice Hits Store Shelves in Japan Amid Rising Prices

Hot News :

Kabul: The Afghan interim government’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has entered into an 8 million USD contract with a Turkish company for gas extraction from three newly identified wells in Jawzjan province. The signing took place on Saturday, with Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Mullah Hedayatullah Badri and an official from the Turkish company formalizing the agreement during a ceremony in Kabul.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the contract outlines that the Turkish company will be responsible for drilling three wells within a year in the Yatim Taq area of Jawzjan province. The project is anticipated to produce 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day upon completion. This initiative is designed to enhance domestic energy resources and contribute to economic growth through job creation.



Since the Afghan interim government took power in August 2021, it has engaged in multiple contracts with both domestic and international companies to tap into the country’s natural resources.

