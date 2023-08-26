Africa Matters: Conservationists save Namibia’s seals
Summary
Seals are curious and playful by nature, but this has opened them up to a new threat. A conservation team in Namibia has now come to the rescue as they try to save seals on the Atlantic coast entangled in plastic waste.Source: TRTworld.com
Seals are curious and playful by nature, but this has opened them up to a new threat. A conservation team in Namibia has now come to the rescue as they try to save seals on the Atlantic coast entangled in plastic waste.
Source: TRTworld.com