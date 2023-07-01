Africa Matters: Inside Namibia’s Silvertown
Summary
Namibia, like many countries, suffers from a housing deficit. In the capital Windhoek, about 300,000 people now live in shacks built with corrugated iron sheets, giving their collective dwellings the fitting name, Silvertown.Source: TRTworld.com
Namibia, like many countries, suffers from a housing deficit. In the capital Windhoek, about 300,000 people now live in shacks built with corrugated iron sheets, giving their collective dwellings the fitting name, Silvertown.
Source: TRTworld.com