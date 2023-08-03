Afrosoul sensation, Emelonye, unveils new single, ‘Baby You’

Afrosoul singer and multi-instrumentalist, Uchechi Emelonye, is set to drop a new single, ‘Baby You’, which will be available for streaming on major music stores from Aug. 15.

21-year-old Emelonye in a statement on Thursday said this track was coming on the heels of previous successes recorded by her earlier releases.

She said her earlier releases, Little Black Bird’, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

She noted that the new single, ‘Baby You’, aligned with her pattern of music, which addresses realistic themes everyone can relate with.

According to her, this is largely influenced by her interest in soul music legends as well as cultural assimilation occasioned by the privilege of being raised in seven countries and across three continents.

Emelonye said she had completed her undergraduate studies in law at the prestigious United Kingdom Russel League Lancaster University.

She noted that this portends positive signs for her music career as she could now concentrate to work on a full album.

Emelonye’s singles have gained enormous airplay across major Nigerian, British and American radio stations.

Huge interest has been evoked in her, evidenced by the numerous interviews she has done with radio personalities and on TV.

Her music video for ‘Little Black Bird’ directed by Nigerian Director, Sesan, is still being played on prime music channels and has garnered over 130,000 streams on YouTube.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria