Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Windhoek: The Chairperson of the African Electrotechnical Standardisation Commission (AFSEC), Amevi Acakpovi, has called on Africa to strengthen its electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing and compliance monitoring to avoid becoming a dumping ground for unsafe electronic products. Speaking at the opening of the three-day EMC workshop hosted by the Namibia Standards Institution (NSI) here on Tuesday, Acakpovi explained that the advancement of electronic devices has created a complex electromagnetic environment requiring equally complex safeguards.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Acakpovi emphasized that most African countries either do not have EMC testing equipment or do not conduct testing at all, which allows substandard devices to flood local markets. He stated, “You can’t be accepting a product from outside without testing. We don’t test. We buy. And then the damage it produces is our problem.” This highlights the risks of interference with critical equipment, safety hazards, health concerns, and the economic costs associated with noncompliance.





Acakpovi praised Namibia for being the first African country to receive the full AFSEC EMC training package. This initiative aims to equip participants with technical knowledge and practical strategies adapted to African needs, including medical device safety, guides on EMF exposure, and power quality requirements. He also noted the importance of compliance monitoring, pointing out that even when standards exist, enforcement is often weak.





He further called for regional collaboration to establish shared EMC laboratories due to the high cost of building national facilities. “Some products can be tested in labs in another country, and the results can be acceptable to you. This is resource sharing,” Acakpovi added. The workshop is part of AFSEC’s broader mission to raise awareness, promote safety, and ensure Africa’s voice is heard in global standardisation efforts.

