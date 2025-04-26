

Air defense systems successfully intercepted four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Crimea, according to the Russian defense ministry. The intercept took place between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:30-5:00 a.m. GMT) on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Russian defense ministry released a statement confirming the destruction of the UAVs. "In the period between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time, duty air defense facilities destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry reported.





The interception highlights ongoing tensions in the region, with air defense systems remaining on high alert. The incident underscores the persistent military activities in and around Crimea, a region that has been the focus of international attention.

