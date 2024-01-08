Al-Habibiyyah: Scholar tasks Islamic organisations on social development, nation building

Dr Bashir Mundi, Imam of Al-Furqom West Cobb Islamic Centre, Mosque, Atlanta, USA has called on Islamic organisations to champion a cause to drive social development and nation building. Mundi made the call on Sunday in Abuja at a lecture to commemorate 21st year anniversary celebration of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), with the theme 'Religious Organisation as a Tool for Social Development: The Al-Habibiyyah experience'. According to him, Islam is not just about praying but a complete way of life, that entails impacting positively on humanity, just like Prophet Muhammed did. The cleric urged Islamic organisations to continue to champion the cause for nation building, help the needy and admonish on societal ills. 'We need to examine what is our understanding of salat (prayers), what is the role of the mosque and what is the essence of Islamic societies and congregation. 'Islam is about touching lives positively, affecting humanity. 'The prophet Muhammed propagated Islam not just by praying, but by doing good, he was trustworthy, a trusted leader. ' So, our Islamic organisations should do more to affect humanity, assist the less privileged and emphasis social services as a major factor in spreading the religion. 'It should be a source of refuge for the ummah, let people come with there imperfections to Islam and grow in it,' he said. Earlier, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, national Chief Imam, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society said the journey of Al-Habibiyyah began 21 years ago, with a strong desire to change the narrative and make Islam more acceptable and respectable. Adeyemi listed some of the challenges to the propagation of Islam in Nigeria to include ignorance, poverty, interaction among others. According to him, that is why the Society has been working round the clock to address the issues of education, enlightenment and empowerment in the society. 'Al-Habibiyyah is beginning to change the narrative, not just in Abuja or Nigeria,, but across the world, with our programmes such as the food bank, academy, women forum, cooperative society, among others,' Adeyemi said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that high point of the occasion was the presentation of awards to 27 distinguished recipients, some posthumous for their outstanding contributions to the development of the society and Islam. Those honoured included an Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Muhyideen Jimoh, in the media category, for the professional reportage of activities of the Society. Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, a faith-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) was established in 2003 with the aim of engaging in Islamic education and promotion of good governance.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria