ALERT: Ananias Misses out on bronze after disqualification

T11 sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Even Tjiuiju were disqualified from the 100-metre race after finishing third in the final of the men's T11 100m final.

Shikongo's goalfix running tether which enables a visually impaired person to run safely alongside a sighted running guide slipped off his hand just a metre before crossing the finish line leading the officials to disqualify him and hand over the position to the athlete who finished in fourth place.

Rule 7.9.3 of World Para Athletics states that a guide must not release their athlete before the finish line.

The running tether is a short piece of fabric with two hoops at each end, both runners can either slide the hoops over their wrists or grip them whilst running together. More to follow.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency