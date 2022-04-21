ALERT: COSMOS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES
Summary
Namibia Football Association secretary-general, Franco Cosmos, has been relieved of his duties effective Thursday, 21 April 2022 by the Normalisation Committee appointed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) three weeks ago. Fu…
Namibia Football Association secretary-general, Franco Cosmos, has been relieved of his duties effective Thursday, 21 April 2022 by the Normalisation Committee appointed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) three weeks ago. Full story to follow.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency