Lions Old Age Home gets revamped kitchen



First National Bank (FNB) Namibia through its FirstRand Foundation donated N.dollars 225 000 for the renovation of the kitchen at the Swakopmund Lions Old Age Home.

The recent unveiling of the renovated kitchen was combined with staff volunteerism and initiatives, during which some helped prepare meals for the elderly while others assisted those in the village’s Frail Care Centre.

FirstRand Corporate Social Investments Manager Revonia Job in an interview with the media said the donation is part of the foundation’s focus area and motto of giving back to the community.

‘It is important for us as a bank to take care of our senior citizens with the wisdom that they have, and we are really very happy to be associated with the Lions Club and the elderly home,’ she noted.

The donation included tiling, replacement of equipment and painting.

Secretary of the Lions Club Jonathan Wilsnach noted that the kitchen had not been renovated for the past 35 years and it had been the club’s long goal to get the renovations

done.

‘We are therefore very grateful that we have managed to accomplish that task with the help of the FNB Foundation. We have been busy with projects to try and raise funds to renovate this kitchen and a lot of work has indeed been put into this renovation and we cannot be more appreciative as we can now focus on other areas to improve at the old age home,’ he expressed.

Head chef at the home’s kitchen, Maria Seibes also expressed gratitude to FNB for the renovations, adding that the new equipment will now make food preparation easier and more efficient for her and the other kitchen staff.

There are currently 90 units at the centre, with over 200 elderly and frail care residents at the old age village.

