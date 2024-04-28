MVA concerned about rise in road accidents



The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund noted the alarming rise in road accident related statistics during the past Easter holiday.

According to the fund in a media release, road crashes during that weekend rose by 6 per cent, injuries by 19 per cent, and fatalities by an overwhelming 60 per cent.

These figures according to MVA Fund Chief Executive Officer Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, not only reflect a shocking increase from the previous year but also signify a critical need for immediate intervention to ensure the safety of all road users.

‘The safety of road users is of paramount importance because road crashes have devastating consequences that affect families, communities and the nation at large.

The MVA Fund has noted that these crashes are often predictable and preventable through conscientious driving, strict adherence to road traffic rules and regulations, planning long journeys, while also avoiding driving at night when there is less visibility on the road,’ she expressed.

The fund has also expressed

its condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus accident which occurred outside Walvis Bay earlier this week, resulting in the death of two tourists and injuries to many more.

The fund has assured the families that the injured will receive the appropriate medical care and attention they need.

‘We extend our deepest sympathies to the persons injured of the recent tragic road crash and their families. The fund is also offering support to those affected and is closely monitoring their recovery,’ Martins-Hausiku said.

According to MVA, foreign nationals in Namibia are entitled to medical treatment and injury management for the duration of their stay in the country.

Additionally, if a foreign national is fatally injured in a road accident in Namibia, they are eligible for a N.dollars 7 000 funeral grant.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency