ALERT: NANDI-NDAITWAH ELECTED SWAPO VICE PRESIDENT
Summary
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been elected as the vice president of the Swapo Party, while Sophia Shaningwa retains the position of secretary general. A rerun will be held for the position of deputy secretary general as neither of the two candidates obtained the majority vote of over 50 per cent as required.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency