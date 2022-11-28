Man allegedly stoned to death at Tsumeb

A 35-year-old man died on Saturday after he was allegedly stoned by two brothers he had an argument with at Tsumeb.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) crime report issued on Monday said the deceased was identified by relatives as Piet Naibeb.

“The motive behind the stoning incident is still unknown. It happened between 05h00 and 06h00 on Saturday,” the crime report said.

The two brothers aged 22 and 25 years have been arrested and are expected to appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on Monday or Tuesday on a murder charge.

At Eenhana in the Ohangwena Region, two brothers allegedly drowned in an earth dam around 07h00 on Saturday.

The twin brothers aged 30 have been identified by relatives as Lukas Shiwa-Omwenyo Shapwanale and Immanuel Tangeni Shapwanale.

“They allegedly fell into the earth dam situated along Sam Nujoma Drive at Eenhana,” said NamPol.

At the Ongwediva Police Station, an inquest docket was opened after 19-year-old Leonard Paulus Nghilifa allegedly drowned in the earth dam where he was swimming on Saturday.

The incident occured at Oidiva village on the outskirts of Ongwediva, said NamPol.

Ngilifa’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency