Man allegedly kills son in scuffle in Oshana Region

A 57-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his son at Iitanga village in the Oshana Region on Saturday.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) weekend crime report said the deceased has been identified by relatives as the 29-year-old Paulus Wilhelm Tangeni.

Tangeni allegedly around 21h00 walked into his parents’ house and demanded to be given a cell phone charger.

“His mother handed over the charger and asked him to go back to his room as he was disturbing his siblings who were asleep,” said the police report.

Tangeni reportedly refused to return to his room and a scuffle with his mother and a female neighbour broke out.

His father then came out of his bedroom and allegedly fired four rounds towards Tangeni with his licensed private pistol, killing him on the spot.

The neighbour was also injured and was admitted to a hospital in Oshakati.

The suspect has been arrested and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident at Omaruru, NamPol stated that an adult woman survived when her ex-boyfriend allegedly set the shack she was sleeping in on fire on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 21h30 in the Ozondje location.

“Everything in the house was destroyed by the fire and luckily, the woman survived the alleged arson,” said the crime report.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency