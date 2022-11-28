Julinho Sporting determined to represent Kavango, Zambezi regions beautifully

Julinho Sporting Football Club owner and coach Nelson Luis said he is happy to have collected four points over the weekend in the Debmarine Namibia Premiership here.

The Rundu-based outfit, Julinho Sporting beat Citizens 4-1 on Saturday at the Khomasdal Stadium while at the same venue on Sunday they collected a point against Civics after a two-all draw.

In an interview with Nampa after the game on Sunday, Luis said it’s about time that they started getting points from their away matches as they are currently the only team representing their region as well as the Zambezi Region.

“Our team features 80 per cent of players from both the Kavango regions and Zambezi and the heart of the region is there, therefore the players are fighting for that. We are also trying to show that there is talent in these regions,” he said.

Luis added that they started the season well-prepared compared to other teams, and despite collecting 10 points out of a possible 12, they cannot talk about winning the Debmarine Namibia Premiership.

“We are happy with our results as a team from Kavango, in the past, we could not collect many points from matches but this weekend we had well-disputed games, I believe we could have done much better on our Sunday game but we are happy with the points,” said Luis who dismissed that it’s too early to speak about being title contenders.

After round four and five of the 2022/23 Debmarine Namibia Premiership, Julinho Sporting are second on the log with 10 points from four matches while Walvis Bay-based Blue Waters are top of the log with 11 points from five matches.

African Stars and Okahandja United are third and fourth levelled on 10 points respectively, while Life Fighters occupy the fifth position on the log with nine points.

The bottom of the log is occupied by Citizens in the 16th position, and Black Africa in 15th position. Both teams just managed to collect a point from their four encounters.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency