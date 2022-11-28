Accident outside Tsumeb claims one life

A 35-year-old man died instantly on Saturday when he allegedly lost control over the vehicle he was driving on the Tsumeb-Tamboti gravel road.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) weekend crime report stated that the deceased was identified by relatives as Eliaser Shikoha.

The accident occurred around 15h00 on Saturday, approximately 33 kilometres outside Tsumeb.

Three other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Lambard State Hospital in Tsumeb for medical treatment.

“Shikoha allegedly lost control over the Toyota pick-up and veered off the road to the right, where it hit a tree,” said NamPol.

An inquest docket was opened at the Tsumeb Police Station in connection with the accident.

In a separate incident the body of Jeremia Nakale, who was reported missing last Thursday, was discovered by a community member at Onakiidhi village in the Oshikoto Region.

The body was discovered around 18h00 on Friday.

Nakale’s next of kin have been informed of his death, and police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency