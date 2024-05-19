ALGON lauds Senate’s call for National Dialogue on Local Government Autonomy



The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended the Senate for urging President Bola Tinubu to convene a National Dialogue on Local Government Autonomy.

In a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, ALGON’s Director-General, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, described the Senate’s call as a welcome development.

Ikpokpo noted the importance of this initiative, suggesting that it could significantly advance the cause of local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Ikpokpo said, ‘The National leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON) has hailed as most welcoming, the call by the Senate on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convene a National Dialogue on Local Government Autonomy.

‘ALGON notes that the myriad of constitutional barriers, structural, and administrative challenges plaguing the nation has made a National Dialogue on Local Government Administration not only desirable, but urgently imperative in setting a sustainable and systemic agenda for even development of the nation.’

The director-general said the association requested the commitment of the Federal Government, National Assembly, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and other stakeholders toward sincere resolutions on issues of local government autonomy and community policing.

He highlighted additional issues such as security, primary education and healthcare, national integration, the role of traditional institutions, agricultural facilities, and other fundamental obstacles to the nation’s political, economic, and socio-political development.

He expressed confidence in the potential of the conference to reposition the nation on the path of rapid progress and development.

According to him, ALGON appeals against the dangers of reducing the event to a mere talk-shop, with its resolutions left unimplemented.

Ikpokpo reiterated the association’s readiness to partner with the Federal and State Governments, the National Assembly, and other institutions to ensure the

successful convocation of the national dialogue. (NAN) www.nannews.ng

Source: News Agency of Nigeria