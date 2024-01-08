Alia congratulates Benue people over Supreme Court victory

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has congratulated the people of Benue on their victory at the Supreme Court. This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula on Monday in Makurdi. Mr Titus Uba and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had challenged Alia and the APC at the Supreme Court over the 2023 Benue governorship election. The Supreme Court had dismissed the case after their lawyers applied for the withdrawal of the suit. The governor said the Supreme Court's decision only 'reaffirmed the time-honored mantra that power belongs to the people'. He said that the mandate of the masses which was overwhelmingly given to him, would only be used for the good and welfare of the people. Alia who hailed the judiciary for standing for the truth, dedicated his victory to Benue farmers, teachers, market women, pensioners, IDPs, youths, and civil servants previously depressed and demotivated. He said that he would continue to prioritise their needs and interests over those people who do not mean well for the State. Alia called on the people to continue to support the Government of President Bola Tinubu to provide dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people. He reiterated his resolve to remain focused until the fortunes of the State are turned around for good.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria