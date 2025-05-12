Ukraine and Russia Edge Closer to Peace Talks with Proposed Ceasefire



Lagos: Nigerian actress and film producer, Omoni Oboli, has stirred reactions on social media with a witty request following the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). In a light-hearted post on her Instagram page, @omonioboli, she wrote: ‘Now that AMVCA is over, please I need a favour; those clothes people wore, can they borrow me? I need to shoot a big wedding scene in a movie and they will be nice as costume.’





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the post, which seemed amusing, has drawn reactions from fans and colleagues who praised her entrepreneurial flair and strategic insight. Many followers flooded the comment section with laughing and heart eyes emojis, light-hearted banters, and offers to help get as many costumes as she wanted.





One follower, @mbasitijesse, asked if she could help tag the celebrities. Another, @menathomaz, humorously suggested that all the celebrities dressed up and came as guests for the movie scene. Meanwhile, @ify_o, offered to get to work procuring the costumes, if it was going to be used for ‘Odogwu and Achalugo’s wedding’.





NAN further reports that Oboli’s popularity skyrocketed recently with her Nollywood movie, ‘Love in Every Word’, on YouTube, in March, which has got over 24 million views in two months. Odogwu and Achalugo were pet names used by the leading characters; Obiora and Chioma, in the romantic drama.





While it remains to be seen if any of the celebrities will offer their costumes for the movie, Oboli’s post subtly draws attention to the cost and quality of Red Carpet fashion.

