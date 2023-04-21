Angola, Cabo Verde presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Friday in Luanda met with his Cabo Verdean counterpart José Maria Neves with whom he addressed the issues of common interest, as part of cooperation ties between the two countries.

Angola and Cabo Verde are members of the African Portuguese Speaking Countries (PALOP), the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the African Union (AU).

Both maintain cooperation ties in the fields of Education, Defence, Security, Transport, Health and Trade.

The two countries formalised the political-diplomatic relations on August 30, 1977, two years after Angola achieved its independence.

The Cabo Verdean statesman is in Luanda on a private basis, to attend, Friday the gala of the 1st Edition of the 2023 Forbes Social Responsibility Awards for Angola, whose winners will be announced at the event, taking place in Luanda.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)