Angola-China Joint Commission to assess cooperation

Angola-China Joint Bilateral Commission are meeting on August 10 in Luanda, to assess the current state of cooperation between the two countries and draw up new guidelines, Angola's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to China, João dos Santos Neto has said.

The Angolan diplomat added that there is the prospect for the signing of memoranda in the agriculture and fisheries field and a reciprocal investment protection agreement with the Chinese delegation.

In a cooperation centred on various sectors, with "excellent and historic" relations between the two countries, Angola intends to adjust the trade balance, diversifying exports to the Asian giant, in addition to "traditional" oil.

With China currently exporting manufactured goods to Angola, Ambassador João dos Santos Neto said he hopes that the next meeting of the committee increases cooperation areas to attract more Chinese businessmen to the country.

Huawei trains 2000 Angolans/year

The technology centre of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, a Chinese multinational network and telecommunications equipment company has trained 2,000 young Angolan staff annually.

According to the Angolan ambassador, these staff will be able to ensure the science and technology sector in the country, with emphasis on technological centres, such as the one under construction in central Huambo Province.

The Angolan embassy in China controls 300 scholarship holders receiving engineering training and other sectors.

The ambassador recalled that in 2018 the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, made available a three-year programme of 500 scholarships awards.

The programme, which reserves a quota for doctorate course professors of Angolan universities, slowed down with Covid-19, but has already resumed and is running

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)